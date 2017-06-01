Secretary defends decision to advertise India coach post

Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has defended the decision to advertise the post of India head coach just a year after appointing Anil Kumble.

Choudhary was also at pains to dismiss rumours of player discontent under Kumble and suggested that the board were simply sticking to their process.

Choudhary told reporters in Birmingham: "[The] question was put to me as to whether something is there or not there. I said I'm not even aware of it. These are purely speculation."

When he was quizzed on the decision to advertise the post in the week before a major ICC tournament he retorted: "You can see the full calendar and tell me at what position there was a free slot.

"After one tournament, there is another, then another series. It had to be done at some point. This is a process which is well-defined."

The BCCI will now field applications before narrowing the candidates down to a short list and allowing a selection to be interviewed and to put forward a presentation.

Choudhary insists that the BCCI must stick to the process: "The appointment made last year was after a process had been gone through, and at the end of that process an appointment was made. The appointment was made for a period.

"That period is coming to an end, so the BCCI is just following the process. If you don't follow a process, it's not supposed to be good. If you follow a process, it's supposed to be good, isn't it?

"Even the last time the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. With the term being one year, the procedure is being followed in the same manner.

"I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past."

India have risen to number one in the world in Test cricket under Kumble losing only one of 17 Tests while in his care.