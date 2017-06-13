Reports suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan looks to set to purchase a franchise in South Africa’s new T20 Global League.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, Khan, who is an Indian film actor, producer and television personality and is an icon in Bollywood, is reported to have sent his lawyers to South Africa for a discussion with CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat.

The 51-year-old, who is one of the richest men inIndia, also owns a stake in Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, wants to buy a team based either in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

CSA will unveil the eight franchise owners at the launch of the Global T20 League in London on Monday 19 June.

Eight Proteas players, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir, have already been announced as local marquee players.

International players already signed up include West Indians Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, England’s Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Jason Roy, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum.

Each franchise will be allocated a marquee Proteas player while the owners will enter a bidding process for the eight international players.