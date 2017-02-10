Sharjeel suspended by the PCB

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan has been suspended by the PCB as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in the Pakistan Super League.

Sharjeel has been suspended along with his Islamabad United teammate Khalid Latif as the the PCB investigates attempts to compromise the integrity of the Pakistan Super League.

ESPN Cricinfo quote Najam Sethi chairman of the PSL as saying: “It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport.

“We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.

“The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport.”

Sharjeel’s Islamabad United team won the first game of the PSL on Thursday, beating Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets on the D/L method with the opener being dismissed for 1, Latif did not feature in the XI.