Short shunts Hurricanes home

A rapid fire 60 off 39 balls from BBL rookie D’Arcy Short helped the Hobart Hurricanes record a comfortable win over the Adelaide Strikers at the Bellerive Oval.

A five wicket haul from Daniel Christian had earlier helped to restrict the Strikers to 143 all out in their 20 overs.

Christian was ably assisted by England’s Stuart Broad who kept things tight conceding just 17 in his four overs.

The man who plies his trade with Victoria in the Shield ended with figures of 5 for 14 the best return of the BBL so far.

Brad Hodge starred for the Strikers as he hit 55 off 45 balls including two fours and three sixes.

Ben Dunk (31) and Travis Head made handy contributions but there was little else from the Strikers and the total always looked light.

Short and opening partner Tim Paine did most of the work to get the Hurricanes the win in response putting on 105 for the first wicket.

Both would fall at the death with Short going first and Paine (41) shortly afterwards but Kumar Sangakkara played a neat cameo of 22 off 20 balls while George Bailey (6 not out) had little to do as the Hurricanes reached 144/2 in 17.4 overs to win by 8 wickets.

The win takes the Hurricanes up to fourth on the log while the Strikers are second from bottom having won just one of their four games so far.