Starc gives IPL a miss

Cricket Australia has today advised that Mitchell Starc will not play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

The quick bowler will instead undertake a period of rehabilitation and strength leading into the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Subsequently, Starc and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have come to a mutual decision to discontinue their association this season.

Cricket Australia Executive General Manager Pat Howard said: “Mitch has had a very big summer, bowling a high number of balls, and has managed extremely well considering the less than ideal preparation he had leading into the season with his left leg injury.

“He still has a large workload to get through in the next six months with four Tests against India and then the ICC Champions Trophy after the player leave period in May.

“Following discussions with both Mitch, Royal Challengers Bangalore and our own medical staff it has been agreed that Mitch would benefit considerably from a break in cricket to allow him to fully rehabilitate and strengthen his body ahead of the Champions Trophy.”

Mitchell Starc said: “At this point in time after a long summer and with a big tour of India still ahead I think it is in my best interests, both physically and mentally, for me to have a break, spend time with my family and take the opportunity to work on getting back to full fitness.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Bangalore and I certainly hope to be back playing for them in the future and wish them all the best in this year’s IPL.”

Starc has taken 34 wickets in 27 IPL matches with a best of 4/15 he played a big role for RCB in their 2015 campaign but missed the 2016 season due to injury.