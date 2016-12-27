Sutherland wants to make peace

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has made a move to bring the players back to the negotiating table after pay talks broke down last week.

The main sticking point in negotiations has been Cricket Australia’s desire to dissolve the current model of revenue sharing cutting out domestic cricketers and all female players.

Cricket Australia faced a probe from labour ombudsman FairWork over clauses in the women’s contracts that appeared to be discriminatory and engaged in a war of words with the ACA (Australian Cricketers Association).

Sutherland expressed hope that the talks would resume with a less adversarial bent in the new year.

Sutherland told ABC Radio: “It was probably an opportune time, the right time, just to take a little bit of a deep breath with a couple of issues circulating, and to be honest we haven’t properly got into discussions or negotiations.

“It was really just some formalities at the start in terms of putting each other’s perspectives or proposals on the table.

“We haven’t gone into any detail with that, I think it’s a long haul in terms of detail we need to go through, but I think the facts of the matter are that both organisations have a lot more in common than they have not, and from that perspective it’s all in the interest of the game, ensuring the game’s better.

“And as I’ve said before, the opportunity around these sort of agreements which come around every five years or perhaps a little bit less sometimes, is to come to a better agreement. An agreement that helps the game to be better and helps all the relevant stakeholders to be supported.”

The previous agreement guaranteed that 26% of the Australian Cricket Revenue (ACR) went to the players and the ACA is keen to retain this while also including women in the deal.