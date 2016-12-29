Tanbir reprimanded for language

Tanbir Hayder of Bangladesh has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second One-Day International against New Zealand in Nelson on Thursday.

Tanbir was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”.

In addition to the reprimand for his breach of Article 2.1.4, one demerit point has been added to Tanbir’s disciplinary record.

Pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if Tanbir reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 19th over, when Tanbir, after being hit for a four by batsman Neil Broom, used obscene language which was heard by the umpires.

Tanbir admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Brown, third umpire Chettihody Shamshuddin and fourth umpire Wayne Knights.

For all first offences, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.