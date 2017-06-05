Allrounder Roston Chase has been rewarded for his outstanding form in the longest format of the game by earning a maiden call-up to the West Indies ODI squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

The 25-year-old Chase has scored three centuries and three fifties at an average of more than 48 in 10 Tests since making his debut against India in July last year.

The right-arm bowler has also taken 17 wickets with off-spinners, including a five-wicket haul, in the longest format of the game.

Cricket West Indies’ chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, said about Chase: “He was considered before for ODI selection, primarily because of his all-round ability.

“With his prolific run scoring in the last Test series and his continued steady all-round performances in the PCL, we now feel it’s time to introduce him to ODI cricket.

“He was not among the leading run-scorers in the Super50 tournament earlier this year, but we believe with his skill set and the way he has been playing, he could be an asset.

“His outstanding efforts with the bat could not be ignored any longer, coupled with his useful bowling can only add value to our squad.”

There was no place in the 50-over squad for Sunil Narine aor Kieron Pollard even though Browne hinted that there could be a change to the selection policy in the future.

The three-match series against Afghanistan starts on Friday with all the matches being played in St Lucia.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell