The Gauteng Cricket Board welcomes GMR Sports to “The Bullring”

The Gauteng Cricket Board has noted with excitement the announcement around the T20 Global League South Africa’s allocation of teams to various stadia and are thrilled welcome GMR Sports as they join the charge at the Bullring.

The Wanderers Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in South Africa, was voted by fans in 2016 as the best place to watch live cricket. With the introduction of the T20 Global League South Africa and the partnership with GMR Sports, the Bullring promises to be at the forefront of cricket entertainment when the 2017 summer rolls into town.

At the helm of the Stadium Operations, Greg Fredericks is relishing the opportunity to ‘owning’ the November / December space on all of Joburg’s social calendar.

“We are thrilled to welcome GMR Sports to the Bullring for what promises to be the biggest cricket party in town. Research has shown that fans are looking for star-studded cricket, good food, incredible entertainment and a comfortable experience – together with GMR Sports, we are looking forward to ensuring that fans will never want to watch cricket anywhere else again,” commented Fredericks.

The Wanderers is also embarking on major stadium upgrades which will see the already favoured experience at the Bullring take on an even better dimension. Amongst other projects already underway, the Stadium will boast a new media centre, fully LED scoreboard, improved camera monitoring system as well as many other amenities aimed at improving the experience for both corporate and public customers.

“Cricket will be the centre of all that is happening on the Johannesburg entertainment scene, add to that the local and international cricket stars as well as fantastic in Stadium experience and you have a one-stop solution for Johannesburg cricket fans and socialites,” added Fredericks.

Jack Madiseng, President of the Board of Directors, has also reaffirmed the GCB’s commitment to ensuring that the GMR Sports management team, players and staff enjoy the full pleasure of being part of the Bullring family. “I am proud to present to the GMR Sports owners an incredible venue, terrifically competent management team and the Board’s commitment to functioning as a dedicated partner in presenting this exciting tournament. I am sure that this 10 year partnership will not only bring to the fore incredible cricket entertainment, reaffirming cricket and the Bidvest Wanderers as the sport entertainment option of choice, but will also see great investment into the GCB’s development and amateur pipeline.”

“This event has the potential to revitalise the cricket dreams of so many youngsters, reaffirming the belief that their goals and aspirations have a very real chance of becoming reality. This is certainly very exciting to me, personally, as well as the Board of Directors.”