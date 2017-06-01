Tridents give back in heartwarming gesture

The Barbados Tridents and the team’s Official Travel Partner JetBlue Airways have partnered to donate toward the travel expenses of Dawn Drayton in a push to get the critically ill Barbadian woman urgent care overseas.

In February 2016, Dawn Drayton was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare and potentially fatal autoimmune disorder that causes the body’s immune system to mal-function and attack the nervous system resulting in muscle weakness, paralysis and extreme pain.

The GBS diagnosis was followed by complications from a severe bone disorder in her hips. Combined with the GBS, Ms. Drayton is immobile.

Ms. Drayton has been referred to a specialist at the world-renowned Baptist Health Hospital in Florida for corrective surgeries and therapy.

After hearing of Ms. Drayton’s needs, The Tridents and JetBlue combined efforts to provide travel vouchers to Ms. Drayton that will cover return travel from Barbados to Fort Lauderdale for the treatment.

On the support from the cricket franchise and airline, Ms. Drayton said: “I am deeply touched and truly appreciative to Tridents Pride of Barbados and JetBlue for taking the initiative and coming forward to provide this resource to me. The physical and emotional trauma of GBS and the resulting complications have been extremely over-whelming and it is a huge relief for me and my family to have this portion of the burden removed. Their kind gesture epitomizes community love and support and has strengthen my resolve to get well and continue to raise awareness for GBS.”

Jason Harper, Tridents CEO said, “The Tridents stand ready to support Dawn in her efforts to receive the best treatment possible.”

“When informed of Ms. Drayton’s situation, the franchise management approached our partner JetBlue with the proposition and they readily agreed. We look forward to a positive outcome for Dawn and her family.”

“JetBlue is proud to partner with the Tridents to help Ms. Drayton travel to Fort Lauderdale to receive additional care. This is an example of how partners can work together to benefit the community we serve,” said Mr. Terry Layne, JetBlue’s general manager in Barbados.

With treatment ongoing in South Florida this summer, the Tridents have also invited Ms. Drayton and her family to attend two matches against the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Broward County Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“We want to bring a smile to Dawn’s face. Physical therapy can be a physically and mentally exhausting process. The Tridents want Dawn to spend a few hours away from the hospital, watching her Tridents compete in this summer’s Caribbean Premier League.

“Hopefully the Tridents play on the field and with the help of JetBlue off it, her spirits will be lifted,” Harper said.