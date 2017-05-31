Video: Temba Bavuma surprises fans with Proteas Jerseys

The official technical supplier to the Proteas, New Balance, gave fans the chance to be the first to receive and experience the new kit through an exciting competition recognising and rewarding ultimate Proteas supporters.

New Balance acknowledged 11 passionate Proteas enthusiasts. Fans were given the chance to prove why they were worthy of receiving the shirt before anyone else by uploading a note, letter, video or photo onto beproteas.co.za.

In order to win a new Proteas ODI shirt (hand-delivered, prior to its release), fans needed to showcase what makes them an ultimate Proteas fan – the pride that wearing the Proteas jersey instills in them, what the badge means to them and what they feel when watching the team in action.

Here’s what unfolded across some fun-filled deliveries with Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma…