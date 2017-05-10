Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland confirmed that the WACA ground will host an Ashes Test next summer, saying the new stadium in Perth will not be ready in time.

Australia were set to host England in a Test match at the new venue rather than the traditional WACA but Western Australia government officials informed cricket authorities that construction will not be completed in time.

Sutherland said in Perth: “Well I guess it’s good now we have some certainty around where the Perth Test match is going to be played this year as part of the Ashes series.

“It’ll be played here at the WACA Ground across the river. We received advice in meetings with government, [WACA CEO] Christina Matthews, [WACA president] Ken Michael and myself received the news that the new Perth Stadium wouldn’t be ready for the Ashes Test match.

“Coming over here to Perth on this trip, we did know that it needed to be finished ahead of time and everything needed to come together, but it was still disappointing. We were really hoping that the Test match could be played at this magnificent new stadium.

“Nonetheless there’s lots to look forward to, with tickets to go on sale very shortly.”