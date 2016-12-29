Wasim slams defensive Pakistan

Former skipper Wasim Akram has slammed the approach of Pakistan’s bowlers in the second Test against Australia at the MCG as being far too defensive.

The former fast bowler highlighted the importance of taking early wickets on a batsman-friendly pitch at the spiritual home of Australian cricket.

Big scores from David Warner (144), Steve Smith (100 not out) and Usman Khawaja (97) helped Australia eclipse Pakistan’s first innings total and leave the sides facing a draw.

Wasim told the Express Tribune: “Pakistan needed to strike with the new ball — if you don’t get quick wickets, you will always struggle to control the scoring rate.

“Once the ball got old, the floodgates opened and the batsmen started dominating proceedings.

“Pakistan’s tactics were a bit too defensive.

“It is especially infuriating since they had posted a big total and could afford to attack. Yasir and the pacers struggled for line and direction and unfortunately the golden opportunity provided by the batsmen was lost.”

While he slammed the bowlers Wasim was full of praise for the batsman after Azhar Ali hit a double ton in Pakistan’s innings.

Wasim said: “Pakistan’s batting has been really pleasing; the visitors have crossed the 400-run mark after a very long time in Australia (33 years).

“Even in the 90s, we struggled to get to 300 there despite our formidable batting line-up full of batting greats. Pakistan’s batting effort is truly commendable and heartening for cricket followers and I hope they continue in the same vein in the third and final Test in Sydney.”