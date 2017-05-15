West Indies coach Stuart Law fined for showing dissent

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the final day’s play in the third Test against Pakistan in Dominica on Sunday.

Law was found to have violated Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Law’s disciplinary record.

ALSO READ: Chase moves up after century in Dominica

The incident happened during the second session’s play when, following Shane Dowrich’s dismissal, Law visited the third umpire’s room, questioned the third umpire for confirming the on-field decision, before leaving the room while making an inappropriate comment.

After the match, Law admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.