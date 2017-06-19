The West Indies have named an unchanged squad for the first two ODIs, of a five-match series, to be played at home against India.

Even after playing to a disappointing 1-1 draw in the recent three-match series against Afghanistan, the Windies selectors have kept faith with the 13-man squad.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is still unavailable for selection as continues his rehabilitation from an injury.

This could be an important series for West Indies cricket as a series defeat to the Champions Trophy runners-up could see them have to play in a potentially awkward qualifying event for the 2019 World Cup.

The first ODI against India is scheduled to be played on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams