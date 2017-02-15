Willey out of Caribbean tour with injury

Quick bowler David Willey will miss England’s ODI tour of the West Indies next month having undergone surgery to assess a shoulder injury.

Willey sustained the injury during the ODI series in India and had exploratory surgery last Friday to determine the extent of the damage.

It has been determined that Willey suffered a partial tear to a tendon in the shoulder and will be out of action until April.

Willey has played 25 ODIs for England and taken 32 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4 for 34 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff last year.

Seamer Steven Finn has been called into the squad as a replacement for Willey forcing him to cut short his time in the Pakistan Super League.

Finn has plenty of ODI experience having played 65 matches for England but hasn’t featured for England in a fifty over international since the visit of Australia in 2015.

The call up comes as another blow to PSL side Islamabad United who lost Andre Russell after the West Indies star was banned for 12 months for missing multiple drug tests.

England travel to the Caribbean next Wednesday and will play two warm up matches before their three match series against the West Indies.

The series affords England a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their fifty over combinations ahead of the Champions Trophy later this year.