Windies pacemen on the move in rankings

cricket365 -

West Indies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel has moved into the top 20 of the Test Player Rankings after the drawn second Test of the series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo which his team won 1-0.

The 29-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago, who held a career-high 18th place earlier this year, grabbed four wickets in the match to gain five slots and reach 20th position.

He is now the highest-ranked Windies bowler, overtaking leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who is in 22nd place.

Gabriel is accompanied on the way up by new-ball partner Kemar Roach, who has gained four places to take 23rd position on the table after finishing with five wickets in the match.

Century-makers Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich also have something to cheer about after their 212-run eighth-wicket partnership in the West Indies’ only innings of the match.

Captain Holder’s knock of 110 has lifted him five slots to 57th place while Dowrich’s innings of 106 sees him gain 17 places and reach 83rd position. Opener Kieren Powell is another one from the side to move northward, by five places, to reach 63rd position.

For Zimbabwe, Hamilton Masakadza has gained eight places to reach 41st position after scores of 147 and five, while Sikandar Raza’s knocks of 80 and 89 have lifted him 12 places to a career-best 44th position.

Peter Moor (up 18 places to a career-best 77th) and wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva (up nine places to 93rd) have also made significant gains.

Raza’s career-best haul of five for 99 in the match has also lifted the off-spinning all-rounder to a career-best 83rd position among bowlers after a gain of 24 places.

There has been no change in the ICC Test Team Rankings with the Windies retaining their pre-series 75 points for eighth position and bottom-placed Zimbabwe gaining two points.

For more information on player rankings, please click here.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as of 3 November 2017, after the Zimbabwe v Windies Test series in Bulawayo)

Rank  Team              Points

1          India                125

2          South Africa      111

3          England            105

4          New Zealand      97

5          Australia            97

6          Sri Lanka           94

7          Pakistan            88

8          Windies             75

9          Bangladesh       72

10        Zimbabwe         02 ( 2)

(Developed by David Kendix)

ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 3 November, after the Zimbabwe v Windies Test series in Bulawayo:

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank    ( /-)      Player            Team     Pts        Avge     Highest Rating

1       ( – )       Steve Smith       Aus        936       59.66     941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2       ( – )       Joe Root            Eng       889       53.76     917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3       ( – )       K. Williamson      NZ        880       51.16     893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4       ( – )       C. Pujara            Ind       876       52.65     888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5       ( – )       David Warner     Aus       807       47.94     880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6       ( – )       Virat Kohli          Ind       806       49.55     895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

7       ( – )       Hashim Amla      SA        795       49.87     907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

8       ( – )       Lokesh Rahul     Ind        761*!    46.27     761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

9       ( – )       Ajinkya Rahane  Ind        760       47.61     825 v NZ at Indore 2016

10       ( – )       Azhar Ali          Pak        755       46.62     787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank     ( /-)      Player              Team     Pts       Avge      Highest Rating

38       ( 1)      Darren Bravo        Win       575      40.00     709 v Aus at Trinidad 2012

41       ( 8)      H. Masakadza       Zim       559!     30.45     559 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

44       ( 12)     Sikandar Raza      Zim       547*!    42.05     547 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

57       ( 5)       Jason Holder       Win       473       30.27     486 v Pak at Dominica 2017

63       ( 5)       Kieran Powell      Win       448       28.48     468 v Ban at Mirpur 2012

77       ( 18)     Peter Moor          Zim       391*!    36.40     391 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

83       ( 17)     Shane Dowrich    Win       371*     25.69     447 v Pak at Jamaica 2017

93       ( 9)       R. Chakabva        Zim       355*     28.09     418 v Ban at Chittagong 2014

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank    ( /-)      Player             Team     Pts       Avge      Highest Rating

1       ( – )       J. Anderson        Eng        896!     27.39     896 v Win at Lord’s 2017

2       ( – )       R. Jadeja            Ind        884      23.60      899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

3       ( – )       K. Rabada           SA        876!     22.71      876 v Ban at Bloemfontein 2017

4       ( – )       R. Ashwin           Ind        852      25.26      904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

5       ( – )       R. Herath             SL       833      27.82       867 v Zim at Harare 2016

6       ( – )       J. Hazlewood      Aus       794      25.75       863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

7       ( – )       Nathan Lyon      Aus       752!     31.83       752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

8       ( – )       Dale Steyn          SA       748      22.30       909 v Win at Centurion 2014

9       ( – )       Neil Wagner        NZ       745      28.90       767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

10       ( – )       Stuart Broad      Eng      737      28.81       880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank   ( /-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge      Highest Rating

20      ( 5)      S. Gabriel           Win        610*     34.00     636 v Eng at Headingley 2017

23      ( 4)      Kemar Roach      Win       598       29.46      774 v SA at Centurion 2014

83      ( 24)     Sikandar Raza     Zim       176*!    56.76     176 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

All-rounders (top five)

Rank    ( /-)      Player            Team      Pts       Highest Rating

1        ( – )       S. Al Hasan       Ban         438      489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2       ( – )       R. Jadeja          Ind         430      438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3       ( – )       R. Ashwin         Ind         422      493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

4       ( – )       Ben Stokes       Eng        396 /*!  396 v Win at Lord’s 2017

5       ( – )       Moeen Ali         Eng        378      409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

! indicates career-highest rating


cricket365

  • we need a series win against new zealand

    • James Richardson

      Should be a good series on result wickets in Wellington and Hamilton.