Windies pacemen on the move in rankings

West Indies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel has moved into the top 20 of the Test Player Rankings after the drawn second Test of the series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo which his team won 1-0.

The 29-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago, who held a career-high 18th place earlier this year, grabbed four wickets in the match to gain five slots and reach 20th position.

He is now the highest-ranked Windies bowler, overtaking leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who is in 22nd place.

Gabriel is accompanied on the way up by new-ball partner Kemar Roach, who has gained four places to take 23rd position on the table after finishing with five wickets in the match.

Century-makers Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich also have something to cheer about after their 212-run eighth-wicket partnership in the West Indies’ only innings of the match.

Captain Holder’s knock of 110 has lifted him five slots to 57th place while Dowrich’s innings of 106 sees him gain 17 places and reach 83rd position. Opener Kieren Powell is another one from the side to move northward, by five places, to reach 63rd position.

For Zimbabwe, Hamilton Masakadza has gained eight places to reach 41st position after scores of 147 and five, while Sikandar Raza’s knocks of 80 and 89 have lifted him 12 places to a career-best 44th position.

Peter Moor (up 18 places to a career-best 77th) and wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva (up nine places to 93rd) have also made significant gains.

Raza’s career-best haul of five for 99 in the match has also lifted the off-spinning all-rounder to a career-best 83rd position among bowlers after a gain of 24 places.

There has been no change in the ICC Test Team Rankings with the Windies retaining their pre-series 75 points for eighth position and bottom-placed Zimbabwe gaining two points.

For more information on player rankings, please click here.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as of 3 November 2017, after the Zimbabwe v Windies Test series in Bulawayo)

Rank Team Points

1 India 125

2 South Africa 111

3 England 105

4 New Zealand 97

5 Australia 97

6 Sri Lanka 94

7 Pakistan 88

8 Windies 75

9 Bangladesh 72

10 Zimbabwe 02 ( 2)

(Developed by David Kendix)

ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 3 November, after the Zimbabwe v Windies Test series in Bulawayo:

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( – ) Steve Smith Aus 936 59.66 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 ( – ) Joe Root Eng 889 53.76 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 ( – ) K. Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 ( – ) C. Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5 ( – ) David Warner Aus 807 47.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 ( – ) Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

7 ( – ) Hashim Amla SA 795 49.87 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

8 ( – ) Lokesh Rahul Ind 761*! 46.27 761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

9 ( – ) Ajinkya Rahane Ind 760 47.61 825 v NZ at Indore 2016

10 ( – ) Azhar Ali Pak 755 46.62 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

38 ( 1) Darren Bravo Win 575 40.00 709 v Aus at Trinidad 2012

41 ( 8) H. Masakadza Zim 559! 30.45 559 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

44 ( 12) Sikandar Raza Zim 547*! 42.05 547 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

57 ( 5) Jason Holder Win 473 30.27 486 v Pak at Dominica 2017

63 ( 5) Kieran Powell Win 448 28.48 468 v Ban at Mirpur 2012

77 ( 18) Peter Moor Zim 391*! 36.40 391 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

83 ( 17) Shane Dowrich Win 371* 25.69 447 v Pak at Jamaica 2017

93 ( 9) R. Chakabva Zim 355* 28.09 418 v Ban at Chittagong 2014

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( – ) J. Anderson Eng 896! 27.39 896 v Win at Lord’s 2017

2 ( – ) R. Jadeja Ind 884 23.60 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

3 ( – ) K. Rabada SA 876! 22.71 876 v Ban at Bloemfontein 2017

4 ( – ) R. Ashwin Ind 852 25.26 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

5 ( – ) R. Herath SL 833 27.82 867 v Zim at Harare 2016

6 ( – ) J. Hazlewood Aus 794 25.75 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

7 ( – ) Nathan Lyon Aus 752! 31.83 752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

8 ( – ) Dale Steyn SA 748 22.30 909 v Win at Centurion 2014

9 ( – ) Neil Wagner NZ 745 28.90 767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

10 ( – ) Stuart Broad Eng 737 28.81 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

20 ( 5) S. Gabriel Win 610* 34.00 636 v Eng at Headingley 2017

23 ( 4) Kemar Roach Win 598 29.46 774 v SA at Centurion 2014

83 ( 24) Sikandar Raza Zim 176*! 56.76 176 v Win at Bulawayo 2017

All-rounders (top five)

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( – ) S. Al Hasan Ban 438 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2 ( – ) R. Jadeja Ind 430 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3 ( – ) R. Ashwin Ind 422 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

4 ( – ) Ben Stokes Eng 396 /*! 396 v Win at Lord’s 2017

5 ( – ) Moeen Ali Eng 378 409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

! indicates career-highest rating