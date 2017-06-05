Yasir Shah joins Kent’s promotion push

Kent have signed Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah the world’s top-ranked Test leg-spinner for four County Championship matches.

The 31-year-old is set to make his debut at The Spitfire Ground on Thursday (8 June) against Durham as Kent continue their promotion push.



He is also available for the trips to Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire before taking on Northamptonshire at The County Ground, Beckenham on July 3-6.



Yasir is the second fastest bowler of all-time to take 100 wickets in Test cricket, achieving the feat in just 17 matches and was top of the ICC Test bowler rankings last summer.



He is fine form, taking 46 wickets in two three-Test series for Pakistan against West Indies in 2016 and 2017, earning him both Player of the Series awards.



Yasir Shah said: “I’m very happy to return to England and play county cricket for the first time.



“I’ve heard positive things about the county and hope to contribute to the team.



“I’ve enjoyed my previous visits to England and look forward to playing in front of the Kent supporters at Canterbury and Beckenham.”



Head coach Matt Walker said: “Yasir is one of the finest spinners in the world and will add something different to our attack.



“Taking 20 wickets consistently in red-ball cricket will be key to our promotion chances and a bowler of Yasir’s calibre will help to us achieve that and rotate our attack at a key period in the season.”