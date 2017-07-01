Malinga to miss second ODI through illness

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga will miss the second ODI against Zimbabwe having come down with the flu.

Malinga has been advised to rest for 48 hours with Sri Lanka cricket revealing that spinner Lakshan Sandakan missed the first ODI with the virus.

The quick has endured a rough few days having been hit with a suspended six month ban for comments he directed at administrators and dropping Solomon Mire during the loss to Zimbabwe in the first ODI.

Malinga has conceded more than fifty runs in each of the ODIs he has played since returning to the fifty over format claiming four wickets in five matches.

The veteran quick is just five wickets shy of becoming the fourth Sri Lankan to take 300 ODI wickets after Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Sri Lankan cricket fans have become increasingly disillusioned with the team’s performance after the loss to Zimbabwe which followed a Champions Trophy group stage exit and tied series against Bangladesh.

The team also suffered defeat to Scotland in a Champions Trophy tune up match.