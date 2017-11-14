India’s Ajinkya Rahane wants to keep evolving as a batsman as he prepares for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old Rahane has already played 40 Test matches and is, arguably, currently India’s best batsman on faster bouncier pitches around the world.

The right-hander averages a solid 47 with the bat but he was still seen practising reverse-sweeps – a shot he does not often play – ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka starting in Kolkata on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Mathews set to play as batsman in India Tests

Rahane said on Tuesday: “It’s important to improve your game day by day. When you’re practising in the nets, it is important to evolve and I am just practising.

“I just want to improve. I always think that if I improve one shot in the nets session, I’ll be better off during the game – if the opportunity comes in the game, I am 100% confident of playing a particular shot.

“I am just practising – reverse-sweep, sweep, paddle sweep. Just an option.”

The following two Tests against Sri Lanka will be played in Nagpur and Delhi with the teams also set to play three ODIs and three T20Is.