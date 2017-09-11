Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has submitted a letter to his country’s cricket board (BCB) requesting a break from Tests for the next six months.

Shakib, who is currently the number-one ranked allrounder across all three formats, wants a break so he can prolong his career in the longest format.

Jalal Yunus, BCB’s media committee chairman, confirmed: “Shakib has submitted a letter to the BCB asking for a six-month break from Test cricket.”

If the request is granted Shakib will miss the Tigers’ two-Test series in South Africa which starts later this month and also two games at home against Sri Lanka that is scheduled to take place in December.

The 30-year-old has arguably been his country’s best cricketer since he made his international debut in 2006 and he will be sorely missed against the Proteas.

The left-arm spinner, who is a regular in T20 leagues around the world, will still be available for the Tigers in limited-overs cricket with Bangladesh also playing three ODIs and two T20s during the South Africa tour.

Shakib has played 51 Tests, 177 ODIs and 59 T20Is.