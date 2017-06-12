Beuran Hendricks claimed five wickets on the final day as South Africa A sealed a first win on their tour to England by easing to a 251-run triumph over Hampshire in their warm-up match in Southampton on Sunday.

The left-arm seamer returned a splendid five for 20 in 13.5 overs, which included five maidens, as the tourists eased to victory midway through day four.

Dane Piedt also chipped in with 3 for 36.

Preparations for the longer format have now started much better thanks to their display at the Ageas Bowl, where captain Aiden Markram declared on their overnight total of 185/1 – leaving the home side a target of 371 on the final day.

They were in trouble early as Hendricks removed Will Smith (2) with his third delivery and Dane Paterson (1/35), who took seven wickets in the first innings, got rid of Ian Holland (0) leaving Hampshire on 11/2.

They never recovered thereafter, and despite Tom Alsop top-scoring with 51 (115 balls, 8 fours), they were shot out for 119 in 45.5 overs.

SA A have another warm-up match against Sussex at Arundel starting on Wednesday, before they take on the Lions in a one-off, four-day match from June 21-24.