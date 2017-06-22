Dala, Hendricks help South Africa ‘A’ fight

Junior Dala and Beuran Hendricks claimed two wickets apiece as South Africa ‘A’ ended the opening day of their one-off, four-day encounter against the England Lions with honours even in Canterbury on Wednesday.

Dala claimed two for 56 and Hendricks bagged two for 40 as the hosts reached stumps at The Spitfire Ground on 302/7 after winning the toss and batting.

There were three key contributions for the hosts – Mark Stoneman’s 58 (107 balls, 9 fours), a patient 57 (125 balls, 9 fours) from captain and England Test opener Keaton Jennings and a resistant, unbeaten 77 (129 balls, 8 fours) by Ben Foakes.

The key partnership for England was the Stoneman-Jennings one for the second wicket, which yielded 105 after Dianne Olivier (1/51) had removed another Test player, Haseeb Hameed for a duck.

There was also a wicket each for Dane Piedt (1/98) and Theunis de Bruyn (1/10), but wicketkeeper Foakes was holding up the tourists’ progress.

The South Africans are bidding to end the trip strongly after losing out 2-0 to the Lions in the three-match one-day series.