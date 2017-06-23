The England Lions fought back on Day 2 of the unofficial Test against South Africa A in Canterbury, the visitors ending the day on 227/7 still 159 runs adrift.

The home side did exceptionally well late in the final session taking six wickets for 16 runs after South Africa’s openers Aiden Markram and Heino Kuhn had put on 164 for the first wicket.

Kuhn and SA A captain Markram did their chances of a call-up to the Proteas Test squad for the series against England, starting next month, no harm at all.

The 33-year-old Kuhn struck 105 and Markram, who is 11 years Kuhn’s junior, hit 71 as they set about England’s first innings total of 386 all out.

Somerset seamer Jamie Overton made the breakthrough when he got Markram and then followed that up with the wicket of Kuhn six overs later.

Jamie Porter then got in on the act with three wickets while Tom Curran and Tom Helm took a scalp each as the visitors lost the plot as the day went along.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (127 not out) batted superbly with the tail to score an unbeaten century as the hosts searched for a respectable score.

Surrey keeper Fakes marshalled proceedings with the willow as he guided his team to valuable score after being 218/5 at one stage.

Fast bowler Junior Dala was the pick of the bowlers for the South Africans with 3/63 in 17.4 overs while fellow seamers Beuran Hendricks and Duanne Olivier picked up two wickets apiece.