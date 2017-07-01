Proteas batsmen put through their paces

The Proteas have declared on 382/4 in the three-day warm-up match against the England Lions in Worcester on Saturday.

England are currently 136/2 with Keaton Jennings (39) and Sam Robson (47) the men back in the hut.

Hashim Amla (91) and Temba Bavuma (85 not out) were the standout performers with the bat in the first innings.

It was a productive first innings with the bat, as most of the batsmen getting some middle time against a probing attack. There are 98 overs left to play on the final day, which will give the bowlers a thorough workout to complete a productive warm-up outing.

“It was good prep for the batters,” Bavuma said in Worcester on Friday. “Everyone got a chance to battle it out in the middle, it’s always nice to get time in the middle, and the bowling was quality.

“The guys have been here since May so I think they are accustomed to the conditions,” added. “The one game will be sufficient enough to get the Test match skills up and running.

Come the first Test we will be ready as a unit.”

Amla (91) and Heino Kuhn (80) signalled their intent in the opening session with a quick 189-run second-wicket partnership scored at over four runs an over.

Their retirements brought the two quick wickets of JP Duminy (25) and Theunis de Bruyn (0), before Bavuma and Quinton de Kock – like they have done on numerous occasions – rescued the situation with a 82-run fourth wicket partnership.

The destructive wicket-keeper batsmen scored a brisk 51 off 58 balls, and was dismissed by former team mate, Keaton Jennings.

George Garton was the most successful bowler from the home team, finishing with 2/90. Play will start at 11h00 on Saturday.