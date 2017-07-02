South Africa women’s captain Dane van Nierkerk took four wickets and conceded no runs as the Proteas annihilated the West Indies by 10 wickets at the Women’s World Cup in Leicester on Sunday.

The Proteas bowled their embarrassed opponents out for just 48, the West Indies’ second lowest ODI total, in 25.2 overs and chased the target down in 6.2 overs before the scheduled lunch break.

Van Nierkerk bowled 3.2 overs for her remarkable figures while opening bowler Marizanne Kapp snaffled 4/14 in seven overs to pick up the player of the match award.

Kapp’s opening bowling partner Shabnim Ismail (2/16) started the rot when she dismissed Hayley Mathews and Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor within the first five overs.

Chedean Nation, batting at number four, top-scored for the Caribbean side with 26 but no other player reached double figures.

The Proteas’ opening batters, Lizelle Lee (29 not out) and Laura Wolvaardt (19 not out), had no trouble in knocking the runs off as South Africa notched up their second win in three matches at the tournament.

South Africa next face hosts England in Bristol on Wednesday while the Windies will have to regroup and improve before they play New Zealand at Taunton on Thursday.