Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and David Miller all scored half-centuries as South Africa clinched a 13-run victory over Northamptonshire in their second warm-up match in England on Sunday.

The Proteas, who won toss and batted first, posted 275/7 in their 50 overs with opening batsman Amla top-scoring with 59.

Du Plessis struck 50 while Miller got some valuable time in the middle, hitting 51 off 53 balls.

Farhaan Behardien contributed 33 and Chris Morris gave the innings some impetus at the end with an 26 from 19 balls.

Azharullah was the home side’s best bowler, snaffling 2/58 in 10 overs, with 19-year-old left-arm spinner Saif Zaib also taking two wickets in three overs.

The hosts lost England international Ben Duckett for no score in the first over, bowled by Morris, but Max Holden and Chesney Hughes put got the chase back on track with a stand of 93 for second wicket.

Hughes was out for 31 in the 16th over and Holden innings was ended by Imran Tahir for a well-played 55 not long after.

The innings fell away during the middle overs as the tourists took firm control of proceedings but debutant Tom Sole, batting at number nine, breathed some life into the contest.

The 20-year-old, who took the wicket of Amla in the first innings, struck a brisk 54 off just 33 deliveries to take his team close to victory but he did not get the support from the tail-enders.

The right-hander was eventually the last wicket to fall as the Proteas completed a close win.

Morris took 3/36 while Morne Morkel got a good workout with figures of 2/32 in eight overs.

South Africa’s first of three ODIs against England takes place at Headingley on Wednesday.