Rampant Ismail blows Zimbabwe away

Proteas pace bowler Shabnim Ismail took a remarkable 4/14 in 7.2 overs to help restrict Zimbabwe to 113 and set up a seven-wicket victory for her side when they met in the seventh match of the CSA Women’s Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom on Monday.

Ismail, whose spell included a maiden over was responsible for the removal of openers, Loren Tshuma (2) and Chipo Mugeri (0). Modester Mupachikwa (29) and Sharne Mayers (13) tried to hold down the fort with a 36-run partnership for the third wicket, but they were dismantled by Masabata Klaas and Sune Luus, who returned figures respective figures of 2/12 and 2/24. Josephine Nkomo and Pellagia Mujaji scored 17 and 15 respectively, but the total proved too modest for the determined home side.

It took just 21.2 overs for South Africa to reach their target thanks to Andrie Steyn and Mignon du Preez who both scored 22, the latter’s was “not out.” Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger and Nomatter Mutasa were the three to get breakthroughs, dismissing Lizelle Lee (17), Trisha Chetty (19) and Steyn, but it was not enough to win. The hosts won with 172 deliveries to spare.

In the other match on Monday India thrashed Ireland by 249 runs after posting a mammoth total of 358/3 in their fifty overs.

The huge total was set up by a record-breaking opening stand between Deepti Sharma (188) and Poonam Raut (108) who put on 320, batting together for 45.3 overs and dominating the Irish bowling.

In reply Ireland could only muster 109 all out with Mary Waldron top scoring with 35 off 71 balls and Jennifer Gray resisted bravely scrapping her way to 26 off 45 balls before being run out to end the game.

The pick of the India bowlers was Rajeshwari Gayakwad who picked up 4/18 in her 8 overs.

India top the table with South Africa in second place.