Renshaw punishes Pakistan

Centuries from both Australia openers helped them take control of the third Test against Pakistan on day one at the SCG reaching 365/3 at stumps.

The day started as another installment of the David Warner show as the aggressive left hander smashed 113 off just 95 balls sharing a 151 run opening stand with Matt Renshaw.

Warner has now scored hundreds in the last two New Year’s Tests at his home ground of the SCG while joining an elite group of players to score a century before lunch.

Renshaw served a perfect foil for the hyper-aggressive Warner but came into his own after his partner was caught behind off Wahab Riaz.

He would share a 52 run partnership with State teammate Usman Khawaja (13) where he would be the chief aggressor and when the Pakistan-born man departed he would share another solid little partnership with Steve Smith (24) to move his team to 244 for 3.

Only Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar had scored more runs after fifty Tests than Steve Smith has done.

Peter Handscomb would then join Renshaw and see him to his maiden Test century. This was the first time since 2002 that both Australian openers reached centuries in the same innings of a Test.

Renshaw would end the day on 167 not out sharing an unbroken 121 run stand with Handscomb (40 not out) and recording the fourth highest score by an opener at the SCG.