T20I series preview: NZ v BAN

New Zealand and Bangladesh have never contested a T20I series before meeting each other only twice outside of the World T20 for one off clashes.

Bangladesh have yet to record a win over New Zealand in T20I cricket suffering four defeats in their previous encounters.

Bangladesh have struggled to compete with New Zealand so far on this tour having been whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series but will be hoping the shorter format will bring good fortune.

New Zealand will be without Tim Southee for the series while Trent Boult will miss the opening game which may boost the tigers.

Corey Anderson will be looking to establish himself as a batsman with the allrounder still unable to bowl after returning from injury.

Bangladesh are handy in this format and New Zealand would do well not to underestimate their Asian opponents.

Bangladesh have the dangerous Tamim Iqbal up front and the allround talents of Shakib-al-Hasan to boost their bid to claim a T20I series win in New Zealand at their first attempt.

Key Men

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham has looked in good touch in the ODIs and could prove to be vital for New Zealand as they attempt to keep up their good run against Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman will need to bowl well while you fancy Sabbir Rahman could make a valuable allround contribution while Tamim is dangerous up front with the willow.

Last four head-to-head results

2016 World T20 New Zealand won by 75 runs in Kolkata

2013 Only T20I New Zealand won by 15 runs in Dhaka

2012 World T20 New Zealand won by 59 runs in Pallekele

2010 Only T20I New Zealand won by 10 wickets in Hamilton

Squads

New Zealand squad: KS Williamson (c), CJ Anderson, TA Boult, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, LH Ferguson, MJ Guptill, MJ Henry, C Munro, JDS Neesham, L Ronchi, MJ Santner, IS Sodhi, BM Wheeler

Bangladesh squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

Fixtures

1st T20I Mclean Park Jan 03

2nd T20I Mount Maunganui Jan 06

3rd T20I Mount Maunganui Jan 08