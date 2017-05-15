West Indies fall one over short of heroic draw

A brave unbeaten hundred from Roston Chase wasn’t enough to salvage a draw from the third Test against Pakistan who claimed a 2-1 series victory after their 101 run win.

Chase stood tall while those around him fell and looked like he would rally the tail to save the game and he came within an over of doing so.

There was little application from the rest of the West Indies top order as the hosts limped to 73/4 by lunch losing three wickets in the morning session.

Kraigg Brathwaite (6) was the first to go as he failed to keep his cut down and picked out Hasan Ali off the bowling of Yasir Shah.

There was little Shimron Hetmyer could have done as he got an absolute jaffer from Mohammad Amir to send him packing for 25 reducing the West Indies to 47 for 3.

Shai Hope (17) was trapped leg before by Hasan just before lunch while Vishaul Singh went just after the meal break as Yasir (5/92) tore into the middle order.

Shane Dowrich (2) spent a little over half an hour before Yasir had him caught at short leg.

All the while Chase was the only one able to keep the scoreboard ticking over and eventually found someone who would stick with him in skipper Jason Holder.

Holder made 22 off 62 balls but when Hasan trapped him leg before it seemed like the West Indies would cave in.

Chase (101*) was dogged and determined though and Devendra Bishoo (3 off 45 balls), Alzarri Joseph (5 off 32 balls) did their part in what was almost a great escape.

With just seven balls left number 11 Shannon Gabriel lost his head and tried to slog Yasir but edged it into his stumps to give the leg-spinner his fifth wicket and Pakistan a famous win as the hosts tumbled to 202 all out.

In Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan’s final Test Pakistan completed their first ever series win in the Caribbean.