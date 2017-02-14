Sky Sports announces biggest ever summer of cricket

Sky Sports will broadcast more hours of cricket than ever before this summer, including live coverage of England’s internationals, the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Women’s World Cup, NatWest T20 Blast and more.

With exclusively live coverage from April through to late September,Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy an extensive schedule of international cricket as England take on South Africa, West Indies and, for the first time ever on home soil, Ireland. In another first, Sky will televise the first day/night Test match in England as part of the Investec West Indies Test series.

As well as England’s matches, Sky will broadcast the ICC Champions Trophy tournament taking place in England and Wales. The tournament will feature the eight-best cricketing nations from around the world with the final taking place at The Oval on Sunday 18 June. Cricket fans can also look forward to the face-paced domestic season on Sky Sports, where Northamptonshire, Middlesex and Warwickshire will all be looking to add to their trophy cabinets.

In addition to the schedule of men’s cricket, viewers will also be able to follow the women’s international and domestic competitions. The England women’s team will be in action in the ICC Women’s World Cup and, for the first time ever, Sky Sports will show live matches from the Kia Super League where the Southern Vipers are hoping to defend the title they won last year.

Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports Head of Cricket, commented: “There is so much to look forward to this year with more hours of cricket than ever before on Sky Sports. England will want to return to the top of the Test rankings under new captain Joe Root, the Champions Trophy is up for grabs on home soil, and England’s women have the World Cup to play for.It is going to be a long, fascinating summer on Sky Sports.”

Cricket is part of a huge summer of sport on Sky Sports, which includes exclusively live coverage of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, golf’s Majors including The Open, US Open and Women’s British Open, F1® in ultra-high definition and much more.

Non-subscribers of Sky Sports can also watch the action without a contract though online TV streaming service NOW TV. With a Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99 or Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99, viewers can enjoy access to all seven Sky Sports channels on TV with a NOW TV Box, on the web or via a range of devices.

Sky Sports – Televised Cricket Schedule

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A

England v Bangladesh (Oval): Thursday 1 June

Australia v New Zealand (Edgbaston): Friday 2 June

Australia v Bangladesh (Oval): Monday 5 June

England v New Zealand (Cardiff): Tuesday 6 June

New Zealand v Bangladesh (Cardiff): Friday 9 June

England v Australia (Edgbaston): Saturday 10 June

Group B

Sri Lanka v South Africa (Oval): Saturday 3 June

India v Pakistan (Edgbaston): Sunday 4 June

Pakistan v South Africa (Edgbaston): Wednesday 7 June

India v Sri Lanka (Oval): Thursday 8 June

India v South Africa (Oval): Sunday 11 June

Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Cardiff): Monday 12 June

Semi-Final 1, A1 v B2 (Cardiff): Wednesday 14 June

Semi-Final 2, A2 v B1 (Edgbaston): Thursday 15 June

Final (Oval): Sunday 18 June

England v Ireland

1st ODI (Bristol): Friday 5 May

2nd ODI (Lord’s):Sunday 7 May

England v South Africa

1st ODI (Headingley): Wednesday 24 May

2nd ODI (Ageas Bowl): Saturday 27 May

3rd ODI (Lord’s): Monday 29 May

1st T20 (Rose Bowl): Wednesday 21 June

2nd T20 (Taunton): Friday 23 June

3rd T20 (Cardiff): Sunday 25 June

1st Test (Lord’s): 6-10 July

2nd Test (Trent Bridge): 14-18 July

3rd Test (Oval): 27-31 July

4th Test (Old Trafford): 4-8 August

England v West Indies

1st Test (Edgbaston): 17-21 August

2nd Test (Headingley): 25-29 August

3rd Test (Lord’s): 7-11 September

T20 (Durham): Saturday 16 September

1st ODI (Old Trafford): Tuesday 19 September

2nd ODI (Trent Bridge): Thursday 21 September

3rd ODI (Bristol): Sunday 24 September

4th ODI (Oval): Wed 27 September

5th ODI (Rose Bowl): Friday 29 September

Royal London One-Day Cup

Northants v Warwickshire (Northampton): Thursday 27 April

Somerset v Surrey (Taunton): Friday 28 April

Yorkshire v Lancashire (Headingley): Monday 1 May

Hampshire v Middlesex (Ageas Bowl): Wed 3 May

Essex v Sussex (Chelmsford): Wed 10 May

Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire (Trent Bridge): Thursday 11 May

Final round games: Tuesday 16 May and Wednesday 17 May

Play-Offs: Tuesday 13 June

Semi-Final 1: Friday 16 June

Semi- Final 2: Saturday 17 June

Final (Lord’s): Saturday 1 July

ICC Women’s World Cup

26 June – 23 July

Final (Lord’s): Sunday 23 July

NatWest T20 Blast

Essex v Surrey (Chelmsford): Friday 7 July

Birmingham v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston): Saturday 8 July

Northamptonshire v Yorkshire (Northampton): Tuesday 11 July

Sussex v Hampshire (Hove): Wednesday 12 July

Middlesex v Surrey (Lord’s): Thursday 13 July

Lancashire v Yorkshire (Old Trafford): Friday 14 July

Glamorgan v Somerset (Cardiff): Saturday 15 July

Kent v Gloucestershire (Canterbury): Tuesday 18 July

Worcestershire v Derbyshire (Worcester): Wednesday 19 July

Durham v Leicestershire (Durham): Thursday 20 July

Surrey v Middlesex (Oval): Friday 21 July

Nottinghamshire v Northamptonshire (Trent Bridge): Saturday 22 July

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Bristol): Tuesday 25 July

Yorkshire v Durham (Headingley): Wednesday 26 July

Kent v Summerset (Canterbury): Thursday 27 July

Sussex v Middlesex (Hove): Friday 28 July

Essex v Gloucestershire (Chelmsford): Sat 29 July

Northampton v Birmingham (Northampton): Tuesday 1 August

Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester): Wednesday 2 August

Middlesex v Hampshire (Lord’s): Thursday 3 August

Birmingham v Worcestershire (Edgbaston): Friday 4 August

Hampshire v Glamorgan (Rose Bowl): Thursday 10 August

Yorkshire v Lancashire (Headingley): Friday 11 August

Somerset v Kent (Taunton): Sat 12 August

Surrey v Essex (Oval): Sunday 13 August

Derby v Durham (Derby): Tuesday 15 August

Lancashire v Worcestershire (Old Trafford): Wednesday 16 August

Further games tbc

Quarter-Finals: Tuesday 22August – Friday 25 August

Finals Day (Edgbaston): Saturday 2 September

Kia Women’s Super League

Vipers v Storm (Rose Bowl): Thursday 10 August

Diamonds v Thunder (Headingley): Friday 11 August

Storm v Lightning (Taunton): Saturday 12 August

Stars v Diamonds (Oval): Sunday 13 August

Lightning v Vipers (Derby): Tuesday 15 August

Thunder v Stars (Old Trafford): Wednesday 16 August

Finals Day (Hove): Friday 1 September

Specsavers County Championship

Matches tbc

