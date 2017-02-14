Sky Sports announces biggest ever summer of cricket

Sky Sports will broadcast more hours of cricket than ever before this summer, including live coverage of England’s internationals, the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Women’s World Cup, NatWest T20 Blast and more.
With exclusively live coverage from April through to late September,Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy an extensive schedule of international cricket as England take on South Africa, West Indies and, for the first time ever on home soil, Ireland. In another first, Sky will televise the first day/night Test match in England as part of the Investec West Indies Test series.
As well as England’s matches, Sky will broadcast the ICC Champions Trophy tournament taking place in England and Wales. The tournament will feature the eight-best cricketing nations from around the world with the final taking place at The Oval on Sunday 18 June. Cricket fans can also look forward to the face-paced domestic season on Sky Sports, where Northamptonshire, Middlesex and Warwickshire will all be looking to add to their trophy cabinets.
In addition to the schedule of men’s cricket, viewers will also be able to follow the women’s international and domestic competitions. The England women’s team will be in action in the ICC Women’s World Cup and, for the first time ever, Sky Sports will show live matches from the Kia Super League where the Southern Vipers are hoping to defend the title they won last year.
Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports Head of Cricket, commented: “There is so much to look forward to this year with more hours of cricket than ever before on Sky Sports. England will want to return to the top of the Test rankings under new captain Joe Root, the Champions Trophy is up for grabs on home soil, and England’s women have the World Cup to play for.It is going to be a long, fascinating summer on Sky Sports.”
Cricket is part of a huge summer of sport on Sky Sports, which includes exclusively live coverage of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, golf’s Majors including The Open, US Open and Women’s British Open, F1® in ultra-high definition and much more.
Non-subscribers of Sky Sports can also watch the action without a contract though online TV streaming service NOW TV. With a Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99 or Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99, viewers can enjoy access to all seven Sky Sports channels on TV with a NOW TV Box, on the web or via a range of devices.
Sky Sports – Televised Cricket Schedule
ICC Champions Trophy
Group A
England v Bangladesh (Oval): Thursday 1 June
Australia v New Zealand (Edgbaston): Friday 2 June
Australia v Bangladesh (Oval): Monday 5 June
England v New Zealand (Cardiff): Tuesday 6 June
New Zealand v Bangladesh (Cardiff): Friday 9 June
England v Australia (Edgbaston): Saturday 10 June
Group B
Sri Lanka v South Africa (Oval): Saturday 3 June
India v Pakistan (Edgbaston): Sunday 4 June
Pakistan v South Africa (Edgbaston): Wednesday 7 June
India v Sri Lanka (Oval): Thursday 8 June
India v South Africa (Oval): Sunday 11 June
Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Cardiff): Monday 12 June
Semi-Final 1, A1 v B2 (Cardiff): Wednesday 14 June
Semi-Final 2, A2 v B1 (Edgbaston): Thursday 15 June
Final (Oval): Sunday 18 June
England v Ireland
1st ODI (Bristol): Friday 5 May
2nd ODI (Lord’s):Sunday 7 May
England v South Africa
1st ODI (Headingley): Wednesday 24 May
2nd ODI (Ageas Bowl): Saturday 27 May
3rd ODI (Lord’s): Monday 29 May
1st T20 (Rose Bowl): Wednesday 21 June
2nd T20 (Taunton): Friday 23 June
3rd T20 (Cardiff): Sunday 25 June
1st Test (Lord’s): 6-10 July
2nd Test (Trent Bridge): 14-18 July
3rd Test (Oval): 27-31 July
4th Test (Old Trafford): 4-8 August
England v West Indies
1st Test (Edgbaston): 17-21 August
2nd Test (Headingley): 25-29 August
3rd Test (Lord’s): 7-11 September
T20 (Durham): Saturday 16 September
1st ODI (Old Trafford): Tuesday 19 September
2nd ODI (Trent Bridge): Thursday 21 September
3rd ODI (Bristol): Sunday 24 September
4th ODI (Oval): Wed 27 September
5th ODI (Rose Bowl): Friday 29 September
Royal London One-Day Cup
Northants v Warwickshire (Northampton): Thursday 27 April
Somerset v Surrey (Taunton): Friday 28 April
Yorkshire v Lancashire (Headingley): Monday 1 May
Hampshire v Middlesex (Ageas Bowl): Wed 3 May
Essex v Sussex (Chelmsford): Wed 10 May
Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire (Trent Bridge): Thursday 11 May
Final round games: Tuesday 16 May and Wednesday 17 May
Play-Offs: Tuesday 13 June
Semi-Final 1: Friday 16 June
Semi- Final 2: Saturday 17 June
Final (Lord’s): Saturday 1 July
ICC Women’s World Cup
26 June – 23 July
Final (Lord’s): Sunday 23 July
NatWest T20 Blast
Essex v Surrey (Chelmsford): Friday 7 July
Birmingham v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston): Saturday 8 July
Northamptonshire v Yorkshire (Northampton): Tuesday 11 July
Sussex v Hampshire (Hove): Wednesday 12 July
Middlesex v Surrey (Lord’s): Thursday 13 July
Lancashire v Yorkshire (Old Trafford): Friday 14 July
Glamorgan v Somerset (Cardiff): Saturday 15 July
Kent v Gloucestershire (Canterbury): Tuesday 18 July
Worcestershire v Derbyshire (Worcester): Wednesday 19 July
Durham v Leicestershire (Durham): Thursday 20 July
Surrey v Middlesex (Oval): Friday 21 July
Nottinghamshire v Northamptonshire (Trent Bridge): Saturday 22 July
Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Bristol): Tuesday 25 July
Yorkshire v Durham (Headingley): Wednesday 26 July
Kent v Summerset (Canterbury): Thursday 27 July
Sussex v Middlesex (Hove): Friday 28 July
Essex v Gloucestershire (Chelmsford): Sat 29 July
Northampton v Birmingham (Northampton): Tuesday 1 August
Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester): Wednesday 2 August
Middlesex v Hampshire (Lord’s): Thursday 3 August
Birmingham v Worcestershire (Edgbaston): Friday 4 August
Hampshire v Glamorgan (Rose Bowl): Thursday 10 August
Yorkshire v Lancashire (Headingley): Friday 11 August
Somerset v Kent (Taunton): Sat 12 August
Surrey v Essex (Oval): Sunday 13 August
Derby v Durham (Derby): Tuesday 15 August
Lancashire v Worcestershire (Old Trafford): Wednesday 16 August
Further games tbc
Quarter-Finals: Tuesday 22August – Friday 25 August
Finals Day (Edgbaston): Saturday 2 September
Kia Women’s Super League
Vipers v Storm (Rose Bowl): Thursday 10 August
Diamonds v Thunder (Headingley): Friday 11 August
Storm v Lightning (Taunton): Saturday 12 August
Stars v Diamonds (Oval): Sunday 13 August
Lightning v Vipers (Derby): Tuesday 15 August
Thunder v Stars (Old Trafford): Wednesday 16 August
Finals Day (Hove): Friday 1 September
Specsavers County Championship
Matches tbc
