Taylor returns for Tests

New Zealand’s Black Caps have named a 13-man squad for the upcoming Test Series against Bangladesh with Ross Taylor set to return to international cricket.

There’s a familiar look to the squad, with 12 of the 13 players having featured in the recent Test series victory over Pakistan.

After undergoing surgery in December to remove a growth on his eye, Ross Taylor returns to the international fold, following a successful return to cricket for the Central Stags in the McDonald’s Super Smash.

Selector Gavin Larsen welcomed the 32-year-old’s return to the side.

Larsen said: “It’s great to have Ross back. He has a phenomenal record that speaks for itself and he’s coming off a terrific hundred in his last Test.

“He’s obviously been an essential part of our Test side for a long time and brings invaluable experience and knowledge to the group.”

Henry Nicholls will continue to stake his claim for the number five spot, while Colin de Grandhomme and Jeet Raval have the chance to build on their promising debut series.

“We’ve still got some relatively new players in the squad and playing in home conditions gives them a great opportunity to further their experience on the international stage,” Larsen said.

Mitchell Santner is the sole spin option, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry set to vie for the seamers spots.

Dean Brownlie will once again provide batting cover, after being called in for the second Test against Pakistan.

New Zealand Test Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Dean Brownlie, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk)