Stoneman finds vital runs

England are 3-337 at stumps on the second day of the four-day tour match against CA XI at Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

Early in the first session, the tourists bowled the CA XI squad out for 250 and now lead the match by 87 runs.

Joe Root had asked for an improvement with the bat and England’s openers sailed through to lunch on 102/0 with Mark Stoneman scoring his fourth half-century in four innings on this Ashes tour.

Opener Alastair Cook (70) was the first wicket to fall, being caught by Harry Nielsen. Daniel Fallins was the pick of the CA XI bowlers, taking the scalp of James Vince (26) and Stoneman.

Stoneman notched his first ever century for England and continued a streak of consistent good form on this Ashes tour.

He is also the first English batsman to move past three figures on the tour so far.

England lost a wicket just before the break as James Vince was caught at short leg for 26 but ended the session in command on 215/2.

The Tourists will be heartened that both Cook and Joe Root managed to spend some time out in the middle.

Stoneman eventually fell for 111 when he was caught and bowled by Fallins but England continued to build on their total in the final session.

Captain Root (62) and Dawid Malan (57) were at the crease at stumps with England well on top