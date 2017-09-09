Anamul earns Presidential recommendation

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan has asked the national selectors to consider Anamul Haque as an opener for the tour to South Africa.

Anamul hasn’t played a Test for the last three years and his recent form has done little to suggest he should be called into a team doing very well.

Nazmul has exercised his control over the selection process to add and remove players according to his whims over the last 12 months most recently adding Monimul Haque to the Test squad to face Australia.

The BCB head told gathered press on Friday: “If Imrul [Kayes] had done well, we would have thought of putting him ahead of Soumya [Sarkar] but that didn’t happen.

“There isn’t anyone extraordinary coming up in that position, but we are looking for someone. Bijoy (Anamul Haque) is an option as a right-hander.

“You will be surprised to know that I have already mentioned his name to the board the day before yesterday. I think he will be considered. We have to work with a left-right combination.”

The BCB president also responded to comments made by Test skipper and wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who asked for clarity on his role in the team.

He said: “I think it is Mushfiqur’s problem.

“Doesn’t Mashrafe [Mortaza] captain the side? He has never faced such a problem. Shakib [Al Hasan], the new T20 captain, will never face a problem.

“These things are a captain’s decision. We can give him a strategy but he has to take the decision in the field. Mashrafe decides by himself who will bowl and bat. We can give him information, maybe tell him, ‘Try this, try him,’ but nothing more than that.

“We asked him if he wants to keep wickets. We asked him if he wants to bat at No. 4. Even the day before the second innings [of the Chittagong Test], I sent him word to bat at No. 4, but he didn’t do it. So it is up to him.

“He sent Nasir [Hossain at No. 4]; maybe he didn’t want to change his position. I will ask him since he said such a thing in the media. After end of play on the first day, I discussed plans and strategies with Shakib, Miraz, Taijul [Islam] and the coach. But I won’t dictate them what to do.”

The first Test against South Africa gets underway on September 28 in Potchefstroom.