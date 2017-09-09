Anderson stars as Windies crumble at Lord’s

Career best figures for James Anderson set England up for what turned out to be a simple 9 wicket win over the West Indies in the third Test at Lord’s.

The win gives England a 2-1 series victory ending a successful home Test summer on a high.

The West Indies resumed the day on 93/3 and looking to stretch a slender 22 run lead into a defendable target.

Shai Hope held the key to the West Indies staying in the game but he received little in the way of support.

Roston Chase (3) couldn’t add to his overnight score before nibbling at one outside off from Anderson and being caught by Jonny Bairstow.

Jermaine Blackwood (5) couldn’t apply himself to the task and flashed at a wide delivery from Anderson to leave the West Indies 100/5.

Shai Hope and Shane Dowrich (14) would add 23 for the sixth wicket but the keeper won’t be thrilled with how he got out, rather tamely lobbing one to mid-on off Toby Roland-Jones.

Skipper Jason Holder would help Shai Hope pass fifty and get to lunch on 153/6 but he did receive a slice of luck being dropped off the bowing of Joe Root off the final ball of the session.

After lunch Anderson (7/42) shredded the West Indies tail with the tourists collapsing to 177 all out to set England a target of 107.

Shai Hope’s 62 was the highest score in the match but it wasn’t enough to see the West Indies to a defendable target.

England came out to bat in a positive frame of mind and quickly reached 35 but the introduction of leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo would bring the wicket of Alastair Cook (17) was was trapped leg before.

Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley took England to victory spending some much needed time out in the middle with a 72 run partnership.

Westley (44*) cracked double figures for the first time in this series while Stoneman ended unbeaten on 40.

Anderson was named man of the match.