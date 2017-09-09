Ashes squad unlikely to feature fresh faces

England coach Trevor Bayliss has hinted that England’s squad for the Ashes in Australia is unlikely to include any new faces.

Speaking after England sealed a 2-1 series win over the West Indies with a nine wicket triumph at Lord’s Bayliss said he expects the squad to be made up of players who have been in the mix over the last 12 months.

The major concern for England has been the fragility of the top five with only Joe Root and Alastair Cook performing consistently among the specialist batsmen.

Bayliss said: “I can’t see us going outside of the people that have played in the last 12 to 18 months.

“There are two or three positions that will probably take more time than the others to decide on, but I’m sure it will come from that group.”

Opener Mark Stoneman and number three Tom Westley notched unbeaten 40s in the fourth innings against the West Indies but neither were that convincing against a young West Indies outfit.

Number five Dawid Malan has probably done enough to keep his place in the squad with a couple of gritty fifties.

Bayliss told BBC Test Match Special: “The young guys that have come in this summer have done it in tough conditions for batting.

“South Africa was a top-line bowling attack on difficult wickets and I thought West Indies bowled extremely well also.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that Stoneman and Malan have done enough to book a place but believes England may prefer Gary Ballance over Westley.

Vaughan said: “The batting still needs a look at.

“Being there at the end of the win in the third Test will do Westley and Stoneman’s confidence the world of good.

“Stoneman will go to Australia. He’s shown there’s something there. Whether that 40-odd is enough for Westley, we’ll see. I think Malan has done enough. England would possibly look back to Gary Ballance.”