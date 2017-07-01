Aussies wary of Devine firepower

Australia quick Megan Schutt has admitted to being wary of the threat posed by White Ferns allrounder Sophie Devine.

Schutt has played with Devine in the WBBL with the Kiwi turning out for the Adelaide Strikers in the T20 showpiece.

Speaking ahead of the Southern Stars clash with New Zealand Schutt said: “She brings a bit of firepower.

“It’s nice being on the same team as her during the Big Bash and not on the other side, so hopefully she doesn’t do to me in a game what she can do in the nets.”

“I’ll just try and bowl slower balls (to her), I’m not giving my game tactics away but I’m not a quick bowler as it is I don’t reckon, so I’ll just try and take the pace off because she’s just so powerful.”

New Zealand have shown themselves to be a side who can challenge Australia’s dominance of the women’s game having narrowly lost their last two series against their trans-Tasman rivals.

Schutt expects the White Ferns to be at their best when they clash in the next ICC Women’s World Cup match.

She added: “We’re expecting big things every time we play them, I don’t think we ever blow each other out of the park.

“So hopefully it’s a good game. They’ve got some really good players in that team and if they fire it’ll be a cracking match.

“It’s a massive game, every game is a must win in a World Cup.”