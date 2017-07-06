Australia players pull out of A tour to SA

Australia’s out of contract players have informed Cricket Australia that they will not take part in the A tour to South Africa.

This comes after pay talks reached a deadlock and no compromise was reached before the expiration of the previous MoU.

CA issued the following statement: “Cricket Australia (CA) is disappointed that players have today confirmed that they are unwilling to take part in the Australia A tour of South Africa.

“CA has never and would never attempt to compel any player to represent Australia at any level if they were unwilling to do so.

“Australia A gives players an opportunity to perform and gain experience at a high level against quality international opposition. CA has today advised Cricket South Africa of the players’ decision.

“The Australia A tour was projected to cost CA in the vicinity of $250,000 to stage. All funds that can be recouped as a result of not touring will be allocated by CA to the National Communities Facilities Fund.

“Australia A squad members with multi-year state and BBL contracts will continue to have these honoured.

“Cricket Australia regrets that players have made this decision despite progress made in talks between CA and the ACA in meetings over the past week.

“These talks included regular communication between CEOs.

“While a new MOU has not yet been agreed, CA is of the view that these talks should have enabled the tour to proceed as planned.

“CA will continue to work towards a new MOU which is in the interests of both the players and the game and calls upon the ACA to show the flexibility clearly now needed to achieve that outcome.”

The next international assignment at risk is a proposed two-Test tour to Bangladesh in August.