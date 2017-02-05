Australia still top rankings for now

South Africa are eyeing number-one position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after New Zealand defeated Australia by 2-0 in its three-match series which concluded in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand’s series win means Australia has stayed as the top-ranked side in the world. However, it has dropped from 120 points to join South Africa on 118 points.

With South Africa leading Sri Lanka 3-0 in its five-match series, victories in the remaining two matches (in Cape Town on 7 February and in Centurion on 10 February) will help the Proteas to leapfrog Australia into number-one position.

In this scenario, South Africa will finish one point ahead of Australia on 119 points.

The 2-0 series victory means New Zealand has risen to 113 points, one point clear of fourth-ranked India, who will be defending their ICC Champions Trophy title in the United Kingdom in June.

New Zealand have now won their last 8 bilateral series at home while the Proteas have won their last twelve ODIs on home soil.