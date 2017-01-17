Australia to be advised by Panesar

Ahead of their tour to India, Australia have acquired the services of former England spinner Monty Panesar to advise their spinners on the pitches in the sub-continent.

Interestingly, Panesar is actually without a county team in 2017 after his deal with Northamptonshire expired, leaving him time to try his hand in an advisory role.

In a bid to win their first Test in India since 2004, Australia spinner Steven O’Keefe quipped that the 34-year-old is a welcomed addition to their changing room.

“I won’t be getting too much batting advice off Monty but certainly I’ll be asking for bowling advice,” he said.

“He played in a successful campaign when England won (in India) a couple of series ago and I’ll definitely be picking his brains.

“It’s a good opportunity to head up to Brisbane. They’ve got some spinning wickets and Monty’s got an outstanding Test record and a really good one in India.”