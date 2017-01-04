Azhar, Younus steady the ship

Faced with a mammoth first innings total from Australia Pakistan reached the close of play on day two at 126/2 despite losing two early wickets.

Azhar Ali and Younus Khan hit vital fifties to get Pakistan to stumps without further loss after Josh Hazlewood made early inroads into the top order.

Hazlewood picked up two wickets in the fourth over of the innings first having Sharjeel Khan caught at slip for four before he beat Babar Azam for pace and trapped him leg before for a duck.

Azhar (58 not out) and Younus (64 not out) would then take Pakistan safely to the close putting on 120 though the latter was dropped in the penultimate over of the day with David Warner grassing a very tough chance.

Earlier Australia had reached 538 for 8 declared.

Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb resumed batting on day 2 but Renshaw was soon back in the hut ending on 184 which is the joint third highest score for an Australian opener at the SCG,

Handscomb would go on to record his second Test century assisted by debutant Hilton Cartwright (37) and Matthew Wade (29) before the right hander was dismissed in bizarre circumstances.

Standing deep in the crease Handscomb stretched to reach a wide yorker from Imran Khan and in doing so grazed the bails with his bat to be dismissed for 110.

Australia pushed on to 538 before the declaration came.