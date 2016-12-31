Bangladesh drop Tanbir, Mehedi

Bangladesh have announced a 15-man squad for the first T20I against New Zealand with Tanbir Hayder and Mehedi Hasan missing out on the group.

Tanbir was slapped with an ICC reprimand for using foul language during the second ODI against the Black Caps when he made his debut for Bangladesh.

Mehedi did not play any ODIs but has been omitted from the T20I group though he is very likely to return for the Tests.

Replacing the pair of Tanbir and Mehedi are the duo of Shuvagata Hom and Taijul Islam.

Rubel Hossain did not feature in any of the ODIs but has made the cut for the T20Is while out of sorts Soumya Sarker also retained his place.

Mushfiqur Rahman is likely to miss the entire T20I series after sustaining an injury during the ODI series.

Bangladesh have the freedom to change up their squad for the second T20I as they are travelling with a group of 22 players.

There is no place in the squad for World T20 squad members Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Saqlain Sajib and Arafat Sunny.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-capt), Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk).