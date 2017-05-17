Black Caps collective batting power fires them home

A team effort with the bat from New Zealand saw them complete a four wicket win over Bangladesh in bowler friendly conditions in Dublin.

The Tigers had earlier failed to make the most of a solid start as they struggled to 257/9 in their fifty overs.

A 72 run opening stand between Tamim Iqbal (23) and Soumya Sarkar was broken when the former struck a lofted cut shot straight to Colin Munro on the fence to give Jimmy Neesham the first of his two wickets.

Mitchell Santner (1/36) was economical as is the norm for him and picked up the wicket of Sabbir Rahman (1) to reduce Bangladesh to 79 for 5.

Mushfiqur Rahim (55) and Sarkar (61) looked like they might kick on but the opener became the first of Ish Sodhi’s (2/40) brace of wickets.

A fifty from Mahmudullah (51) and a handy knock of 41 from Mossadek (41 off 41 balls) rebuilt the innings but Hamish Bennett (3/31) rattled through the lower order to ensure there was no big finish from Bangladesh.

Much like the Tigers there were bit part contributions from the New Zealand batsmen with Tom Latham (54) and Jimmy Neesham (52) passing fifty.

An 80 run fifth wicket partnership between Neesham and George Worker was the difference between the two sides and got the Black Caps close enough for Munro (16*) and Santner (5*) to finish the job.

New Zealand top the tri-series table having won both their matches so far while Bangladesh and hosts Ireland had their clash rained off.