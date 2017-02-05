Black Caps regain Chappell-Hadlee trophy

New Zealand claimed a 24 run victory over Australia at Seddon Park in Hamilton to regain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy having earned a 2-0 series win.

Australia needed a win in the final game to tie the series which would have been enough for them to retain the trophy after their 3-0 sweep of the Black Caps late last year.

The Black Caps posted a competitive total of 281/9 with a solid platform laid by Dean Brownlie (63) and Kane Williamson (37).

A brilliant knock from Ross Taylor just about held a crumbling middle order together with the experienced batsman hitting 107 despite regularly losing partners in the middle overs before Mitchell Santner (38 not out) offered some resistance.

Taylor recorded his sixteenth ODI century equaling the New Zealand record held by Nathan Astle.

Santner would guide New Zealand to the close after the loss of Taylor and to what would prove to be a match-winning total.

James Faulkner (3 for 59) and Mitchell Starc (3 for 63) claimed three wickets each for Australia.

In reply Australia were gutted by a brilliant performance from Trent Boult who took a career best 6 for 33 as he ran through the Australian middle order and tail.

New Zealand’s first wicket was a bit of a bonus with Shaun Marsh taking a suicidal second run, taking on Santner’s arm and being caught short.

Peter Handscomb made the first of Australia’s three ducks after he chopped one from Boult onto his stumps after just two balls.

Aaron Finch (56) and Travis Head (53) rebuilt the innings with a 75 run stand for the third wicket and Australia appeared to be headed for victory.

Finch fell victim to part-timer and New Zealand skipper Williamson with the Australia captain dragging one that he was attempting to hit over long straight to Boult at deep midwicket.

Glenn Maxwell was the second Aussie to make a duck as he departed in the next over to Santner as he tried to cut one that spun away from the left-arm spinner.

Head and Marcus Stoinis mounted another recovery before the former holed out in the deep to Boult.

Faulkner lasted just three balls for his duck before offering a straight forward catch to Taylor at wide slip off Boult.

Stoinis (42), Pat Cummins (27) and Starc (29) offered some resistance but depaite their efforts it would prove to be Boult and New Zealand’s day as they slumped to 257 all out.

New Zealand have now won eight bilateral series in a row at home.

Man of the match Boult said after the game: “It felt pretty good, one hell of a game.

“We were a few runs short, but we still finished nicely with Mitch. The conditions are familiar, I’ve played some cricket here. Couple of deliveries jumped and gripped, it was a two-paced wicket. This win is satisfying. We had a couple of tough lessons on tour in Australia couple of months ago.”

Aussie skipper Finch was disappointed but also looked for positives in the display: “Fifties don’t win you games. We saw Ross Taylor get a hundred. That is what we needed to do. Trent Boult bowled beautifully, credit to the groundsman. The surface was fantastic. The way we’ve dragged games back is something we’ll take back.”

Williamson commented at the post match presentation: “Both games were fairly similar. The wickets were similar, on these grounds you’re never out of the game. Australia showed why they’re a top side, at times we felt we had them, but they kept coming hard. Credit to our guys for sucking up the pressure.

“Ross Taylor’s was a brilliant hundred. The way he rotated the strike was superb. He hardly faced any dot balls, was able to build partnerships with the top order and the lower order.”