Boxing day stalemate looms

Australia and Pakistan look to be headed for a draw after play was abandoned on day four of the second Test with the hosts on 465/6 22 runs ahead of the tourists.

Australia resumed with Usman Khawaja needing just five runs to reach his century but Wahab Riaz had other ideas luring the left-hander into a false shot and getting him to nick off for 97.

Peter Handscomb joined Steve Smith and the pair would help Australia establish dominanace as Handscomb continued his fantastic start to Test cricket recording his third score of fifty or more in his fifth Test innings.

The pair added 92 for the fourth wicket before Handscomb flashed a wide one to point off Sohail Khan and had to go, Australia were 374 for 4.

Nic Maddinson struggled into double figures for the first time in his short Test career but having reached 22 was bowled by Yasir Shah.

Matthew Wade’s lean run with the bat continued as well as he was dismissed for 9 caught at first slip off Sohail Khan.

Steve Smith continued his rich form though scoring his 17th hundred in his 90th Test innings.

Smith was 100 not out when rain stopped play with Mitchell Starc on 7 at the other end.

With only three sessions remaining in the Test and the weather uncertain it seems highly likely this Test will end in a draw.