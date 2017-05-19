CSA congratulates sports industry awards winners

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated its Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat, and two of its commercial partners, New Balance and Audi, on being major winners at the 2017 edition of the Sports Industry Awards.

New Balance, through their association with the Proteas, were the standout winners, coming out on top in four categories – Best New Sponsorship, Campaign of the Year, Best use of PR, and Brand of the Year – while Mr. Lorgat was the winner in the Leadership in Sports Business Category. The Creative Activation of the Year went to the Audi Bowling Lab.

In addition, the commercial, Fireball, produced by T and W, was the winner in the Commercial of the Year category.

“Congratulations to all winners,” commented CSA President, Chris Nenzani. “It is a highly satisfactory reflection on the standards CSA is setting and the dominant role it is playing in the corporate world.

“It’s great to be acknowledged by industry experts and we are proud than an organisation like CSA is able to generate great value and returns to our commercial partners and agencies.

“I also need to thank the Proteas for their willing and committed involvement in these campaigns as this certainly allowed for elevated exposure and added significance creating the value for our commercial partners and agencies,” concluded Nenzani.

The annual gala dinner was held at the Sandton Convention Centre and cricket through its partners and agencies received 16 nominations across the various categories.

The Sport Industry Awards is the most prestigious commercial sports awards function in South Africa and the industry’s flagship event. Attended by 1,200 high profile guests from the South African and African sport industry, the guests include business leaders, celebrities, sporting legends and media.