Dhoni quits as skipper

India limited overs skipper MS Dhoni has stepped down from the role with immediate effect but remains available for selection for the upcoming series against England.

The vastly experienced 35-year-old has played 283 ODIs and 73 T20Is and was formerly the skipper of the Test team as well.

Board of Control for Cricket in India chief executive Rahul Johri issued a statement saying: “On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats.

“Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket.”

Dhoni led the T20 side to their maiden World T20 triumph in 2007 and also skippered the unit that ended India’s long wait for a World Cup win in the fifty over format in 2011.

It is likely that Test skipper Virat Kohli will assume the captaincy of both the limited overs formats as well.