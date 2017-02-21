Dickwella slapped with a ban

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended for two limited-over matches after his accumulated demerit points reached five within a 24-month period.

This follows his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 30 per cent fine and two demerit points.

During the second Twenty20 International against Australia in Geelong on Sunday, Dickwella was found guilty of breaching article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

As Dickwella had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points in the fourth One-Day International against South Africa in Cape Town on 8 February 2017, with the addition of these two demerit points, he has reached the minimum threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

As such, Dickwella has been suspended from his side’s third Twenty20 International against Australia to be played in Adelaide on 22 February as well as the next limited overs match he is likely to play, which is currently scheduled to be the first One-Day International against Bangladesh on 25 March.

The five demerit points will remain on Dickwella’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four months from their imposition and if he reaches eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points. Four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or four T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

The incident in Geelong happened when Dickwella, after being given out caught behind, paused to view the replay, kicked the turf and looked at his shoulder for a prolonged period of time.

In a related incident, Australia wicketkeeper, Tim Paine, has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Article 2.1.7 of the Code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident happened when Paine used inappropriate words after Dickwella had been given caught behind.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Simon Fry and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth official Michael Graham-Smith

For all first offences, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

According to Sri Lanka cricket they remain determined to end the series on a high.

Ashley de Silva CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket said in a press release: “The team has performed very well during the last two T20 matches in Australia and are preparing well for the third.

“Despite the fact that Niroshan Dickwella will not be playing the third match for having reportedly violated the ICC code of conduct, the performance of the team will be unhindered and they will continue to do their best.”