Dizzy would mull Maxi return

Former Australia quick bowler Jason Gillespie feels Australia may be tempted to replace Mitchell Marsh with Glen Maxwell for the second Test against India.

Gillespie admitted he didn’t think it was likely the XI would change after Mitchell Marsh’s solid showing with the bat in the Pune victory.

While Marsh didn’t bowl in Pune Gillespie feels he could still be required to bowl in Bangalore.

Gillespie told EON Sports: “I think it’d be unlikely (they’d make any changes).

“I think the only guy under pressure to keep his spot will be Mitchell Marsh, who didn’t bowl in the Test and is the back-up for the seamers.

“I think Mitch will stay in; he made 31 in the second innings in a low-scoring game so he’s probably done enough, just, to hang on.

“But if they feel they can get away with two seamers, I’d be tempted to potentially play someone like Maxwell. He’s a fine player of spin (and) I think he’s an underrated long-form player.

“The reason I say that is he judges length very quickly and that’s the key to batting. And I think on these surfaces he could be quite fearless and take the attack to the Indian spinners. And I think he could do a decent job.

“But I’d envisage in Bangalore, they’d need the back-up seam option. The wicket won’t be as bad as it was in Pune so I think Mitch’s bowling will be the real key.”

Gillespie labelled the 333 run win in the series opener as one of Australia’s best ever overseas and called on the Baggy Green to keep things simple in order to win the series.

He added: “I think it’s one of, if not the best performance by an Australian side overseas pretty much ever.

“With everything that was going against them, I think it’s right up there.

“I really do (think they can win the series). I don’t see why not.

“India have to make the play here and take some risks and be ultra-positive. Australia just need to play, take the games deep, absorb pressure (and) put pressure on the bowlers at times. And with the ball, it’s just a patience game.

“The simpler the Australian boys keep it, the longer the games go, the Indians will start to panic a little bit. They’ll start to create things when they’re not there and that’s when they mistakes will come in.”